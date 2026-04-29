Lake Geneva neighbors near open farmland share their thoughts about possible development on property

LAKE GENEVA — A rare piece of undeveloped farmland along Highway 120 in Lake Geneva could soon have new owners. The Geneva Lakes YMCA is in contract for the northern half and the city itself is pursuing the southern half for a possible police and fire headquarters.

TMJ4 A piece of farmland along Highway 120 in Lake Geneva could someday be home to a YMCA branch, a new firehouse, and a new police station.

The Geneva Lakes YMCA announced in an e-mail to members Monday afternoon.

The planned purchase on the corner of Highway 120 and Townline Road would replace the current Lake Geneva YMCA branch and is in addition to a proposed new YMCA facility in Delavan.

TMJ4 The Geneva Lakes YMCA in Lake Geneva.

"This is an ideal location for our future YMCA branch in Lake Geneva," Geneva Lakes CEO Mike Kramp said in the press release sent to members. "Near Symphony Bay, across from Veterans Park, and alongside the bike trail, this site allows us to connect with individuals and families of all ages."

TMJ4 The cornfield along Highway 120 and Townline Road in Lake Geneva could someday be home to a YMCA branch.

Hours after the YMCA's announcement, Lake Geneva City Council voted to purchase half of the field along Highway 120 and Bloomfield Road for the police department and the fire department. The city will have six months to evaluate the site for emergency management services before fully committing to the purchase.

TMJ4 The open field along Highway 120 and Bloomfield Road in Lake Geneva could soon house the city's police and fire departments.

The open field backs up to Symphony Bay, a community of homes for people over the age of 55.

"Watching the farmer work the field back here brings back a lot of memories," said Keith Hensler, who said the view of the cornfield was a selling point for his decision to move to Symphony Bay. "The first thing they were telling us four years ago when we bought the lot was that the farmer was eventually going to sell."

TMJ4 Keith Hensler lives in the Lake Geneva neighborhood of Symphony Bay, which is next to two planned developments.

"When I moved in, I used to just look at the cornfield because the street behind me did not exist yet," said Karen Larvick, whose view of the cornfield is now obstructed by other Symphony Bay houses.

TMJ4 Karen Larvick lives in the Lake Geneva neighborhood of Symphony Bay, which is next to two planned developments.

Hensler is on board with the possible developments compared to what else could rise on the farm.

"A YMCA would be better for the neighbors here," Hensler said. "It's better than apartments or building a subdivision that way. Better of the evils, I guess."

TMJ4 A cornfield along Highway 120 in Lake Geneva is a target for future development.

Larvick also welcomes the YMCA if they choose to built, but she has more concerns about the police and fire department proposal.

"We have to try to keep up with the needs of the community, so I understand that," Larvick said. "On the other hand, we're going to see a lot more activity, more traffic, and more noise."

TMJ4 The Symphony Bay 55-and-over housing community in Lake Geneva sits next to a cornfield which is targeted for development.

Neither project is even in the design phase, so any possible development on the field is likely several years away.

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