Lake Geneva mourns downtown restaurant owner after her sudden death

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — Heidi McGraw converted part of the historic Geneva Theatre in downtown Lake Geneva into the Geneva Tap House. She suddenly passed away this week at age 61.
"It's all a shock, we're still just in shock," said Heidi's husband, Paul McGraw.
TMJ4 News reporter Taj Simmons has more on the community reaction in the video below:
Heidi died on Sunday, according to her obituary.
In addition to Paul, she is survived by two daughters and three grandchildren.
McGraw opened the Geneva Tap House in 2022 after a long career as a school counselor. Her husband said the Lake Geneva community is stepping up to keep the Tap House going in this time of need.
"Everybody's offering to do whatever they can to make sure we continue on and make this a great place for everybody," Paul McGraw said.
The Downtown Lake Geneva Oktoberfest Bar Crawl scheduled for next weekend is now officially renamed in honor of Heidi McGraw after her passing.
This year's event will use part of its proceeds to help the McGraw family with funeral expenses.
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