Genoa City cat owner saddened after officer discovers four dead cats inside a hot minivan

GENOA CITY — A Genoa City woman is accused of leaving four cats in a minivan for several days with limited access to food and water. She now faces several years in prison for their deaths.

TMJ4 A Genoa City woman faces felony charges after four dead cats were discovered inside of her minivan.

62-year-old Julieane Thiel was charged with four counts of felony mistreatment of animals, one for each deceased cat. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of three and a half years in prison.

TMJ4 The Genoa City Police Department.

Jodi Piccone of Genoa City owns three cats. She said she was horrified when she learned about the cats inside of the minivan.

Watch: Genoa City cat owner saddened after officer discovers four dead cats inside of hot minivan

Genoa City cat owner saddened after officer discovers four dead cats inside of hot minivan

"They're not used to just sitting in cars by themselves, especially in the heat," Piccone said. "No water, no nothing. It's terrible. Your groceries aren't going to make it in a hot vehicle. Why do you think your pet is?'"

TMJ4 Jodi Piccone of Genoa City owns three cats.

According to the criminal complaint, a Genoa City police officer responded to a 911 call to the Pebblebrook Apartments on June 23 after a passerby noticed the cats inside of the minivan not moving while the windows were closed.

TMJ4 A Genoa City woman faces felony charges after four dead cats were discovered inside of her minivan.

The complaint states Thiel told the officer the cats were "just laying down" and admitted they had been in the car since June 21. When Thiel unlocked the car, the officer discovered four cats in their crates with no food or water dishes in the van.

The officer recorded the temperature inside the car at 90 degrees, according to the complaint.

TMJ4 The Genoa City Police Department.

The complaint also claims Thiel told the officer she had a camera pointed at the van to keep an eye on them, but turned off notifications because she received too many of them. It also claims Thiel told the officer she did not care about the cats in the heat.

According to the complaint, the cat's belonged to Thiel's brother, who was evicted from his apartment the same day the cats were moved to Thiel's minivan.

TMJ4 A Genoa City woman faces felony charges after four dead cats were discovered inside of her minivan.

"They should have done better because this could have 100 percent been avoided," Piccone said. "It's not hard to keep your cats out of a hot vehicle."

Thiel will appear in court on her charges on July 2.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip