SHARON, Wis. — Last August, the agricultural community of Sharon experienced a sudden wave of rain which contributed to a good crop season. This year, farmers there are hoping for any raindrop they can get.
WATCH: Farmers in Sharon struggle through dry conditions one year after flash floods in the community
"It was very wet early this year, then it just shut off," said Sharon public works director Rick Getka, who also farms corn and soybeans. "We haven't had rain since the first part of July."
The U.S Drought Monitor has reported abnormally dry conditions in Sharon and Walworth County throughout the summer.
It's the ultimate contrast from last August, when the community near the Illinois border experienced flash flooding from the same storm system which left parts of Milwaukee underwater.
Getka said the lack of rain this year has already hampered the town's crops.
"One of the corn ears I'm holding is three-quarters of the size it usually would be," Getka said. "The other one I'm holding is just sad."
Fellow farmer Mike Cerny is holding out hope for a late round of rain to nourish Sharon's soybeans.
"You always hope for the best, but sometimes Mother Nature doesn't want to play along," Cerny said. "The soybeans need their moisture late August or mid-September, that's when the need is critical to get enough moisture to fill those pods."
Farmers are not hoping for a repeat of last August's flash floods, but they are hoping for a wetter season next year before it affects Wisconsinites at the grocery store.
"If we get these dry years like this, it could be real bad, then people complain that food costs too much," Getka said. "Once you have to start importing food, that's when you really have trouble, and people can hold that over your head."
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