Elkhorn neighbors seek answers from city after repeated sewage backup floods

ELKHORN, Wis. — Leland Weingart of Elkhorn said his basement has flooded with clear sewage runoff three times since last summer, including during this weekend's heavy rain.

TMJ4 Leland Weingart examines the aftermath of a sewage backup flood in his basement.

"I grabbed the remote, turned my TV on for the Packer game, and said, 'Why are my feet wet?'" said Weingart as he recalled Sunday's flood.

Several neighbors on the same block also told TMJ4 their basements routinely flood with sewage and are wondering what the city can do about it.

Courtesy of Dillon Phillips Damage from Dillon Phillips' basement after a sewage backup event in April.

"There was two inches of water at one point," said Dillon Phillips as he described the sewage backup he experienced in April. "My son and I were sitting on the couch and he ran over and was just looking. I said, 'Oh no.'"

Weingart said his basement also flooded with sewage backup during April's rainstorm.

TMJ4 A fan attempts to dry out Leland Weingart's basement after a sewage backup event.

"It's been a little bit worse every time, but this one has probably been the worst," Weingart said. "The floor rugs absorbed a lot of the water but if not for them, all that water would be going through the walls and under the woodwork."

Weingart and Phillips both believe the problem lies with Elkhorn's sewage infrastructure, so TMJ4 asked Elkhorn city administrator if this is a common issue and what the city is doing to address it.

TMJ4 The Elkhorn Department of Public Works headquarters.

In a statement, Swann said:

"High rain events are a challenge for the sanitary sewer collection system because they increase peak flows, so Elkhorn has been actively working to reduce inflow & infiltration from groundwater the past 6-7 years by lining the sanitary sewer mains, and Elkhorn is working with WalCoMet to get approval to replace the Nettesheim Lift Station."



-Adam Swann, Elkhorn city administrator

Both Weingart and Phillips hope the city can address any issues soon before another torrential rain comes down.

TMJ4 Dillon Phillips examines damage left behind in his basement after a sewage backup.

"We had to redo flooring. All of our doors had to go in the garbage," Phillips said. "It's hard to say if we went to the city as a collective if it would make any difference."

"The fact that there still hasn't been a solution has been concerning," Weingart said.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip