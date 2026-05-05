Delavan residents give thoughts on proposed data center zoning changes

DELAVAN — Delavan's plan commission discussed possible rules for data centers if any proposals come to the city. Some residents are upset they're talking about data centers at all.

TMJ4 The historic water tower in downtown Delavan.

The plan commission met Monday evening and talked about zoning restrictions for data centers among other agenda items. However, the city emphasized that there are no actual plans for a data center in Delavan.

TMJ4 The Delavan Municipal Building.

The agenda item concerning the data center zoning proposal said, in part:

"The purpose of this proposed code amendment is not to respond to a specific data center proposal or inquiry. Rather, it was initiated by request of the Common Council as a preemptive measure, so that if the City should receive such a proposal, the process for approving or denying it would be clear to the applicant, the City, and the public."



-City of Delavan

Some Delavan residents are adamantly against the idea of data centers in or near their community.

TMJ4 Delavan as seen from the city's arboretum.

"I understand why there's data centers, but I don't know why we'd want one here, the small community that we are," said Rocky Feeney, who has lived in Delavan for 40 years.

TMJ4 Delavan resident Rocky Feeney.

"It's going to impact everybody here," said William Peterson, who moved to Delavan from Milwaukee four years ago for the small-town feel. "Nobody is making money except the people who put it in."

TMJ4 Delavan resident William Peterson.

The zoning changes, if they are approved and adopted by Delavan, would only permit data centers if they are in areas zoned for heavy manufacturing and if they are a certain distance away from residential areas.

TMJ4 The city limits of Delavan.

Feeney said he understands why the city is discussing the limits of where a data center could possibly go.

"They need to have rules out there," Feeney said. "I think the whole country needs rules about how this is going to happen with the growth."

However, Peterson remains upset that Delavan is discussing data centers at all.

TMJ4 Downtown Delavan and Tower Park.

"Shut it down. Don't entertain the idea," Peterson said. "Let's stop it before it starts."

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