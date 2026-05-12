Delavan parents, students relieved after school board decides not to shorten dual language program

DELAVAN — Fans of Delavan-Darien's bilingual education model spent the past month worrying it would be shortened or eliminated. The school board decided to leave it as is.
Delavan-Darien's dual language program runs from 4K to 12th grade, but the school district considered cutting it off at 6th grade for budget and staffing reasons.
The community pushed back on the plan during a special meeting last month. Student and parents continued their support of bilingual education during Monday's school board meeting.
"I am proud to be bilingual," said Allison Sussek, a student in the dual-language program, while addressing the school board. "Reducing or eliminating the only thing this district has going for it would be a mistake."
Watch: Delavan parents, students relieved after school board decides not to shorten 4K-12th grade dual language program
After an hour and a half of public comments, the board decided not to change the program.
"Everybody in this room is very passionate about it, and I can see that," said school board president Dave Henriott. "We've seen it for a month now."
According to the school district, more than 600 of Delavan-Darien's 1,700 students are enrolled in dual language education. In addition, 52 percent of Delavan-Darien's student body is Latino.
Parent Meredith Harvey is relieved the program will remain as-is. She said she open-enrolled her daughter into Delavan-Darien specifically for the dual language model.
"I wish I had that opportunity," Harvey said. "There are people she only speaks to in Spanish. I feel like it's really helped us build community."
Harvey said the school board's decision likely kept families like hers within the school district.
"We would have probably left the district, to be honest," Harvey said. "It's our big motivation to being here."
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