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Delavan-Darien alum turns around football program into championship contender

Comets are 18-8 since Mark Kibler took over in 2024
Three years ago, Mark Kibler was watching his alma mater Delavan-Darien struggle from the Borg Stadium stands. Since Kibler took over, the Comets won their first conference title in fifteen years.
Delavan-Darien alum turns around football program into championship contender
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DELAVAN, Wis. — Three years ago, Mark Kibler was watching his alma mater Delavan-Darien flounder from the Borg Stadium bleachers. Since Kibler took over, the Comets won their first conference title in fifteen years.

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Delavan-Darien football coach Mark Kibler acknowledges wide receiver Braedyn McKean.

"I saw the program was struggling and I just couldn't stand to be in the stands and not take it over myself," Kibler said. "We just had to implement the culture and the players took it from there."

The Comets went 1-7 in 2023 before Kibler took over. Delavan-Darien immediately turned around, going 7-4 in Kibler's first two seasons with a Rock Valley Conference title in 2025.

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Delavan-Darien running back Kevin O'Grady scores a touchdown against Big Foot.

Delavan-Darien's success has continued this season with a 3-1 start before their matchup with nearby Big Foot.

Kibler said the culture change is summarized by one phrase: burn the ship.

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Delavan-Darien lineman Caden Beckman's helmet features the team's slogan of "burn the ship."

"It's taken from Hernan Cortes who was coming to the new world in the 1500s," Kibler explained. "They burned the ships so that their only path was forward. That's what we do. Everything is going forward, nothing behind us."

The seniors who were there for the 1-7 season say they have noticed the change since Kibler arrived.

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Delavan-Darien quarterback Quintin Arizola scrambles for a touchdown against Big Foot.

"My freshman year, it didn't feel like a family. It didn't feel like everyone knew each other or were friends with each other," said starting quarterback Quintin Arizola. "This season in the weight room, we've really built a friendship and brotherhood here."

"We just became more together and more of one unit when we're on the field instead of everybody playing for themselves," said receiver Kaden Gerbe. "It's been really great to see the progress over the years."

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Delavan-Darien receiver Kaden Garbe makes a catch.

Kibler said the Comets are no longer complacent with just making the playoffs.

"Right now, this team is hungry to win a state championship," Kibler said. "We're doing it week by week, but they know the goal in the end is to take it to state."

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Delavan-Darien couach Mark Kibler leads the huddle.

Delavan-Darien defeated Big Foot 42-0 on Friday. The Comets are now 18-8 since Kibler took over the program.

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