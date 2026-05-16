Child taken to hospital by Flight for Life after suffering life-threatening injuries in scooter crash

DELAVAN — The City of Delavan Police Department says a 12-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital by Flight for Life after a scooter versus vehicle crash near S. 2nd Street and E. Wisconsin Street around 3:34 p.m. on Friday.

According to a release from the department, the driver of the vehicle was a 16-year-old who is cooperating with law enforcement.

The names of both the vehicle driver and scooter operator are not being released since both are minors, the release explains.

The department adds that the Wisconsin State Patrol was requested to assist with the investigation into this crash and that no further information about it will be released until the investigation is complete, which could take several weeks.

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