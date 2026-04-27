84-year-old Lake Geneva man volunteers in Ukraine to help soldiers on the front lines

LAKE GENEVA — Jeff Leonard is an American ally to Ukrainian troops. He has visited the country four times to provide aid during their war against Russia and left for his fifth volunteer trip on Saturday.
"The soldiers are amazed that an 84-year-old retired shopkeeper in a little town in Wisconsin would go that far to help them," Leonard said. "A lot of the customs agents know me now, and they greet me with, 'All glory to the American people.'"
Leonard lives in Lake Geneva, but he was living in Turkey when Russian soldiers invaded Ukraine in 2022. He says he decided at that moment to help out however he could.
"I didn't really know anybody at the time," Leonard said. "I just went to Krakow and got on a train to Ukraine."
Leonard now delivers non-military goods to soldiers under the supervision of Ukrainian organizers.
"The company commander sends my Ukrainian partner a list of supplies. He and I pick up supplies in Dnipro then I go to the troops with my van." Leonard said.
Leonard is not making this trip alone. Fellow Lake Geneva retiree Don Root decided to join Leonard in his humanitarian effort.
"World War II happened and this is like it's starting all over again," said Root, who says this is his first trip to assist in Ukraine. "We can't let that happen."
Leonard believes the work of both volunteers and the Ukrainian soldiers is starting to pay off.
"I do believe that they're going to prevail," Leonard said. "I've watched very closely over the years and this is the first time I feel confident that Ukraine can win this war."
Leonard and Root will remain in Ukraine for three weeks. When they return, they will host a fundraiser in Lake Geneva on May 20 to provide more aid to Ukraine.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.