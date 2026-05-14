17-year-old arrested in Illinois after allegedly stabbing man in head in East Troy

EAST TROY, Wis. — A 17-year-old was arrested in Illinois after allegedly stabbing a man in the head in East Troy Wednesday, according to the Village of East Troy Police Department.

According to a news release, dispatchers received a 911 call just after 7 p.m. Wednesday from a screaming woman who said someone had a knife and was chasing her and her husband.

The husband had been stabbed in the head, the caller reported.

Officers arrived on the scene within minutes, the news release says, and the male victim and the woman exited the residents together. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A perimeter was established around the residence, a SWAT team and chemical agents were deployed, and the SWAT team eventually searched the residence. The suspect was nowhere to be found.

Police eventually discovered the suspect had stolen a car and was on the run. He was eventually taken into custody in Illinois.

Charges for the suspect will be referred to the Walworth County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

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