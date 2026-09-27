1 stabbed in Delavan, suspect in custody

DELAVAN, Wis. — A suspect was taken into custody after a person was stabbed in Delavan Sunday morning, police say.

The stabbing happened on Parish Court.

When police arrived, they found a person with multiple stab wounds. They provided aid before the victim was taken to the hospital.

The victim was conscious and spoke with officers. The victim is expected to be OK.

It was reported that the suspect took off from the scene. Officers identified and took the suspect into custody.

Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Additional details including what led up to the stabbing and information about the suspect have not yet been released.

The Delavan Police Department, the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office and the Town of Delavan Police Department are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Delavan Police Department.

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