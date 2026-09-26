Sheboygan County nonprofit honors Dolly Parton's legacy with '9 to 5 at 925' fundraiser

A Sheboygan County nonprofit is honoring Dolly Parton with a fundraiser inspired by her legacy of giving, one month after Parton passed away.

United Way of Sheboygan County hosted a fundraiser called "9 to 5 at 925" to celebrate the first Dolly Parton Day in Sheboygan and help expand the reach of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, a program that provides free books to children.

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Meagan Van Ahn, Director of Marketing & Outreach for United Way of Sheboygan County, says many families in the area face financial hardships that make books an unaffordable expense.

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"They are struggling to pay for medicine, struggling to pay for groceries, gas is getting more expensive every day. Books then become a luxury item," says Van Ahn.

She says since January, the program has delivered books to more than 600 children in the 53081 ZIP code, reaching about 1 in 5 children in families struggling to afford books.

"We would never be, it's something we wouldn't be able to do on our own without the partnership of the Dollywood Foundation and the Imagination Library Program," says Van Ahn.

The event featured special foods, a photo booth, and a big hair contest all in the spirit of the Queen of the Country.

Ryan Wilinski, Director of Community Partnership For Children at United Way of Sheboygan County, says the event was a chance to celebrate Parton's impact.

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"I'm so excited to be here, enjoy just the camaraderie and excitement, and celebrate the legacy of just such an incredible human being, philanthropist, and artist," says Wilinski.

"How beautiful that in her passing, she just inspired so many people to reach out and start trying to be a part of that program, and build that love of reading in her honor."

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