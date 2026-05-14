Person ejected from vehicle, suffering life-threatening injuries in Town of Lyndon rollover crash

TOWN OF LYNDON — The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says a person was taken by Flight for Life to the hospital with life threatening injuries after a rollover crash on State Highway 57 north of County Highway N on Wednesday evening.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, the crash took place around 5:08 p.m. on May 13 in the Town of Lyndon when a southbound pickup truck tried switching from the right lane to the left lane and lost control of the vehicle.

The driver over corrected after losing control, which caused the truck to enter the median and begin to rollover, according to the release. While the truck was rolling over, the driver and only person in the truck was ejected, the release adds.

The release says Cascade First Responders and Orange Cross Ambulance were two of the agencies that responded to the scene to provide initial medical care for the driver.

A ThedaStar Flight for Life helicopter responded to scene to take the driver to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center–Neenah with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the release, and the name of the driver will not released until the person's family is notified.

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