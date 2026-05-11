Fire officials say a person and a dog were killed in a house fire on Pershing Avenue in Sheboygan early on Monday morning.

Officials with the Sheboygan Fire Department Dispatch Center say they received a report about a fire at the home around 12:03 a.m. They say it was called in by someone who saw smoke and heard smoke alarms sounding from the home.

WATCH: Person and dog found dead after house fire in Sheboygan

Person and dog found dead after house fire in Sheboygan

According to fire officials, when crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the eaves and chimney area. Firefighters say they found a fire burning in the kitchen and stairway area.

While searching the area, crews say they found a person and a dog that had both died in the fire.

Fire officials say crews were able to quickly control and extinguish the fire within minutes. They say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Sheboygan Fire Department is reminding everyone to install smoke alarms on every level of their homes. They say the alarms should be tested monthly and batteries should be replaced annually.

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