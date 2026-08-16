One person retrieved from Lake Michigan early Sunday morning by Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office

SHEBOYGAN — The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Department was out on Lake Michigan early Sunday morning after receiving a 911 call about an unmanned vessel and a person in the water.

The caller said that there was a person, a 57-year-old male, with a throwable flotation device, but was unable to lift him into their vessel.

The United States Coast Guard and the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, along with Sheboygan Fire Department Rescue Swimmers on board, responded to the scene.

The victim was located using the coordinates from the 911 call and was able to be retrieved. The victim's boat was still under power and was traveling north at around 2 mph.

The victim was taken to the Sheboygan Marina for medical assessment, where it was determined to have been an accident and the victim was uninjured.

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