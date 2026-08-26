City of Sheboygan staff cover Flock cameras as city, police request termination of contract with Flock Safety

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — More than a dozen Flock cameras in the City of Sheboygan have been covered up by city staff as they work with the Sheboygan Common Council to terminate the city's contract with Flock Safety.

Staff began covering the 15 Flock cameras in operation on Tuesday, according to a joint release from the Sheboygan Police Department and the city administrator, announcing they will ask the Common Council to end the city's contract at the next Common Council meeting.

According to the release, the cameras were covered to "prevent the collection of vehicle license plate data."

The decision comes after Sheboygan police in July became aware of "actions by Flock Safety believed to be inconsistent with the terms and expectations of the City's contract and which undermine trust in the services provided," according to the release.

The release added that Sheboygan police will continue to rely on "other current and emerging technologies to increase its effectiveness at solving crime and ensuring public safety," and that any new system considered for approval will be thoroughly vetted with involvement from the community's elected representatives.

"The Sheboygan Police Department constantly evaluates the effectiveness and reliability of its technology providers, and while Flock Safety's technology has been instrumental in removing violent offenders from our community and recovering stolen vehicles and other property, we believe that ending the relationship with Flock Safety is necessary at this time," Chief Zempel said in the release.

The Common Council will consider Chief Zempel and Administrator Bradley's request at its regularly scheduled Sept. 8 meeting.

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