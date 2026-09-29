Racine Zoo announces passing of Robin, the white-handed gibbon

RACINE, Wis. — The Racine Zoo’s longest-term resident has died.

In a release, the zoo announced that Robin, the white-handed lar gibbon, died due to complications during recovery from surgery to remove a large mass in her abdomen. The white-handed lar gibbon is a species of lesser ape native to the rainforests of Southeast Asia.

Robin greatly exceeded the average life expectancy of 25 to 30 years for her wild counterparts and matched the life expectancy of 40 to 50 years for her species under human care, according to the release.

The species is endangered and faces threats such as the illegal pet trade, hunting and habitat loss.

Robin’s arrival at the Racine Zoo

Racine Zoo

Robin arrived at the Racine Zoo in 1986 alongside her late father, Yule, who died in 2024 at age 58 in 2024. The pair’s loving relationship was well known among zoo guests, as were their vocalizations, which carried through the air and became a fan-favorite and well-known staple of the zoo.

Robin loved to spend time outside and was often seen swinging on her ropes and soaking up the sun on top of her play structure. The zoo said she was very intelligent and a willing participant in daily training with her keepers, especially for her favorite fruits, such as bananas, grapes and blueberries.

"She was a bit sassy at time as well, throwing diet items she deemed as 'second choice' onto the ground until she received all her favorites," the press release stated. "She liked to look at herself in the mirror and would be heard 'singing' multiple times a day, showcasing the unique vocalizations of gibbons."

White-handed gibbons are part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan, which works to maintain a healthy, sustainable and genetically diverse population of numerous endangered species in zoos.

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