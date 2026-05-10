Racine police: Two injured in disturbance at residence near 17th and Center

RACINE — The Racine Police Department says two people are injured and expected to recover after a domestic disturbance near 17th Street and Center Street on Sunday morning.

Photos shared with TMJ4 News show an active crime scene in the area from around 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Nalan Media Group Police at an active crime scene near 17th Street and Center Street in Racine in the morning of Sunday, May 10, 2026, after a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence in the area.

According to a preliminary report shared with TMJ4 by Racine PD, officers responded to the 1700 block of Center Street on the morning of May 10 for a disturbance at a residence nearby.

Racine PD's preliminary report says that one woman was shot in the shoulder and was taken to the hospital for treatment. A man suffered a stab wound to the leg but is also expected to recover, according to Racine PD.

Racine PD's report adds that officers do not know what led up to this disturbance and that it is still being investigated.

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