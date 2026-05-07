Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
11  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityRacine County

Actions

Racine police searching for missing endangered person

David E. Barrera
Photo submitted
David E. Barrera
Posted

Racine police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing endangered person, David E. Barrera, 57.

Barrera is described as a white male standing around 5'08" and weighing approximately 240 pounds. He has hazel eyes and is bald.

He was last seen wearing a tan coat, black jeans and black shoes. He could possibly be wearing a red hat.

Barrera walks with a slight limp and is known to frequent gas stations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Racine County Dispatch Center at 262-886-2300.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Report a typo

Sklba, Lauren Profile Pic 2026.png

Meet your Racine County reporter: Lauren Sklba