Racine police searching for missing endangered person

Racine police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing endangered person, David E. Barrera, 57.

Barrera is described as a white male standing around 5'08" and weighing approximately 240 pounds. He has hazel eyes and is bald.

He was last seen wearing a tan coat, black jeans and black shoes. He could possibly be wearing a red hat.

Barrera walks with a slight limp and is known to frequent gas stations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Racine County Dispatch Center at 262-886-2300.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip