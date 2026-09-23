Racine community mourns Koreem Ozier, 27, as two are arrested in his shooting death

RACINE, WI — More than 100 people gathered to mourn Koreem Ozier, a 27-year-old Racine man shot and killed Sunday night following an altercation.

Police announced Tuesday that two individuals, Collin Wallace and Justin Millard, had been arrested in connection with the crime. Wallace is expected to be charged with aiding a felon, and Millard is expected to be charged with intentional homicide. Those charges had not been officially filed as of Tuesday. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Ozier was remembered by family, friends, and community members as a beloved figure whose impact stretched far beyond basketball. He holds the title of Racine Case High School's all-time leading scorer.

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His brother, Kamron Ozier, spoke at a vigil about what Koreem meant to those around him.

"He meant everything to everybody, bro he was always trying to save people always trying to help people he was everybody's hero," Kamron Ozier said.

Kamron described his brother's dedication to the Racine community.

"He was a star on and off the court man, he provided for the community, he tried to do whatever he could do to make this place better. He had basketball camps for the youth everything in his power he really tried man, I'm telling y'all he tried his hardest," Kamron Ozier said.

Tuesday, Racine police held a press conference which stressed their use of Flock Saftey cameras in this case. The automated license plate reading technology that has sparked debate across the country. More than a dozen Wisconsin communities have ended contracts with Flock over community pushback, privacy concerns, and instances of police misuse.

Racine's Common Council narrowly voted to end its contract with Flock just last week. However, during the waiting period before the contract formally ends, police say the system played a key role in solving the case.

Racine Deputy Chief of Police Jessie Metoyer credited the technology with enabling a swift response and preventing further harm.

"Using our flock camera point blank, and ALPR, is how we got here so quickly and how we do not have further violence or other people in the community being harmed over social media rumors that were just not true," Metoyer said.

Police say Flock's gunshot detection system helped officers get to the scene quickly, and cameras helped identify the suspects.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason, who was in support of ending the camera contract, could not be reached for comment before publication.

"So now I'm just out here lost without my brother, I don't know what to do without my brother he was my other half," Kamron Ozier said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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