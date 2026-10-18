Man shot and killed by family member in Racine, suspect in custody, police say

RACINE, Wis. — A man has died after he was shot by a family member in Racine early Sunday morning, police say.
The shooting happened around 3:10 a.m. at a home on Russet Street near Durand Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man who was shot in the head. He died at the scene, police say.
Investigators say family members were arguing. Another family member went to the home and fired a gun, hitting the victim.
The person who shot the gun, a 63-year-old woman, was arrested. Charges of first-degree intentional homicide are being referred to the district attorney's office.
The incident was isolated, police say.
Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Information can anonymously be sent to Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or through the P3 Tips app.
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