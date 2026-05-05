Man on mobility scooter dies after being hit by car in Racine

A man attempting to cross a Racine street on an electric mobility scooter was struck and killed Monday afternoon.

According to Racine police, the 61-year-old victim was crossing the roadway in the 1800 block of Taylor Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle driven by an 84-year-old man.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

Racine Police traffic investigators are seeking any additional information about this incident. Anyone with information is urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7816.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using P3 Tips.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip