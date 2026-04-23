Wind Point police search for missing man

WIND POINT, Wis. — Windpoint police are searching for a North Carolina man who went missing while visiting relatives in Wisconsin.

Marquise D. Young, 29, was last seen around 4:37 a.m. on April 15 in the 200 block of East Four Mile Road in Wind Point.

He is described as a Black male standing 6'3" and weighing 140 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black top, dark colored pants, and black Nike Air Force 1 shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wind Point Police Department at 262-639-3022.

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