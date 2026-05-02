Body found along Lake Michigan shoreline in Racine County, no foul play suspected

WIND POINT — The Village of Wind Point Police Department responded to a report of a body that was found along the Lake Michigan shoreline in the 5000 block of Wind Point Drive on Saturday morning.

Officers, along with the Racine County Medical Examiner's Office, responded to the scene. No foul play was suspected, according to an initial assessment.

Ajax9/shutterstock.com Stock image of police lights.

The incident is under review by the Racine County Medical Examiner's Office.

No additional information is being released, with more details to be provided as they become available.

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