Bird flu confirmed in Racine County backyard poultry flock

RACINE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) on Tuesday announced that a case of bird flu was identified in a backyard poultry flock in Racine County.

DATCP said the birds on the premises were depopulated and will not enter the food system.

According to DATCP, bird flu has continued to circulate in both wild and domestic birds in North America since December 2021 and is highly contagious and often fatal to domestic poultry.

DATCP said the disease can be spread by contact with infected birds, commingling with wild birds or their droppings, equipment or clothing worn by anyone working with the animals.

Livestock owners are urged to implement strong biosecurity measures to protect their flocks and herds from the disease, which includes washing hands, disinfecting equipment, restricting access to animals and separating new additions to the flock or herd for at least 30 days.

DATCP is also asking that poultry owners keep their birds indoors when possible.

For updates on how the virus is affecting domestic birds in Wisconsin and to find resources on protecting Wisconsin poultry, visit DATCP's website.

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