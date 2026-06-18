THIENSVILLE, Wis. — A Thiensville police officer shot and killed a dog in the city of Mequon, prompting an outside investigation now led by the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office.

Thiensville Police Chief Kurt Klepping said one of his officers responded to Cedarburg Road and Highland Road around 3:40 a.m. on April 23 for two unattended dogs.

When the officer got out of their squad car, one dog walked toward the officer and growled. Fearing the dog may attack, the officer shot and killed the dog.

Watch: Thiensville police officer shot and killed a dog in Mequon, triggering outside probe

Officer resigns after deadly dog shooting

The second dog ran off and was not found until several days later with a gunshot wound. That dog was treated and is expected to survive.

The Thiensville officer was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation, but resigned before the investigation ended.

Because the shooting happened in Mequon, officials there requested a third party to investigate. The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office is now leading that investigation.

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