Your complete guide to getting to Summerfest: Shuttles, rideshare, bikes and more

MILWAUKEE — Emergency repairs on the Clybourn Street Bridge are changing how drivers and commuters can reach Summerfest this year.

Organizers recommend parking at the Museum Center Park lot or the U.S. Bank structure for those who plan to drive.

Drivers who want to skip the road can take a county transit shuttle. Shuttles run from park and ride lots at College Avenue, Brown Deer, and Hales Corners. The round-trip fare is $18, and all shuttles are cashless.

The HOP Streetcar is available at no cost. The streetcar stops directly outside the north gate. All HOP routes will end near Summerfest for the duration of the festival.

Rideshare drop-offs and Bublr Bike stations are also available near the venue. Bublr Bikes is setting up a satellite pick-up site next to Discovery World, eliminating the need to find an empty dock to park a bike.

For more details, visit Summefest.com.

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