'You can't quit': Criminal complaint details deadly Milwaukee shooting that killed Christopher White

MILWAUKEE — On April 11th, the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) was dispatched to 1033 W. Atkinson Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, an officer saw the front door was propped open and found the 911 caller sitting on the stairs crying. She pointed upstairs to direct the officers to head there.

Milwaukee Police Officer Ray Pearson went up the stairs and found one of the apartment doors propped open. When he entered, he located the victim, Christopher White, in a motorized wheelchair.

Family of Christopher White 38-year-old Christopher White, center wearing orange; White's family identified him as the victim of a fatal shooting Friday night on the 1000 block of W. Atkinson Avenue.

White was shot on the left side of his head and did not have a pulse, according to the criminal complaint from MPD.

Officers located another victim in the living room, lying on his back with gunshot wounds to his right arm and left shoulder. The officer noticed the victim was conscious and asked him if he knew who shot him. The victim said that he did know and that the shooter's name was "Marcus" before he lost consciousness and was transported to the hospital.

Another officer at the scene noticed a cell phone was propped up on a tripod and appeared to have been livestreaming.

According to an autopsy report, White was shot a total of three times. The gunshot wounds entered the left side of his face and chest, while another bullet was found from the third bullet wound in the left side of White's head.

Detective Joseph Newell was able to speak with the second victim, CMF, in the hospital. CMF said that the night of the shooting, there was a dice gambling game happening at the apartment between himself, White, and a third person who he only knew as "Marcus".

CMF also stated that he knew that "Marcus" would go by the nickname of "Checkmate", and that he knew "Marcus/Checkmate" from his time in prison at the Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution.

When shown a picture of the Defendant, CMF nodded his head, indicating to the detective that the Defendant was the person who shot him.

CMF told the detective that during the game, White was winning and wanted to stop playing but the Defendant said, "I'm down, you can't quit," which started a fight between him and White.

CMF then dried to step in to break up the fight, and that's when the Defendant shot CMF. After he was shot, White attempted to stop the Defendant.

CMF said that White and the Defendant ended up in the kitchen and continued fighting, and that's when he heard three more shots.

On April 20th, the city of Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Dresen and other members of the Milwaukee Police Department Special Investigation Division responded to 5447 N. 40th Street, where they located and arrested the Defendant, Marcus H. Berry.

MPD officers sought and received a search warrant for Berry's home and found a black Hi-Point Model C9 9mm handgun, which matched it to the scene.

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