'You are not alone': Hundreds join Brewers players to donate for Venezuela earthquake relief

MILWAUKEE — One by one, cars pulled into a south side church Monday, each carrying something different — bottled water, blankets, food and a message to families in Venezuela: You are not alone.

Among them was Eliezer Herrera, who drove from Madison with his son.

"I could've done it in Madison, but my child wanted to come out and support Venezuelan players doing great things for our country," Herrera said.

Herrera is from Venezuela, and was one of hundreds who answered the call for the "United for Venezuela" Emergency Relief Effort.

TMJ4 News The Herrera family.

The campaign was launched by Forward Latino, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish and community partners, with support from Brewers catcher William Contreras, outfielder Jackson Chourio and coach Nestor Corredor, all of whom are from Venezuela.

Watch: Hundreds join Brewers players to donate for Venezuela earthquake relief

Hundreds join Brewers players to donate for Venezuela earthquake relief

The three helped kick off the donation drive, drawing hundreds of people to the church Monday.

"You have no idea what this means for our country," Corredor said.

Organizers say the donations will provide urgently needed relief to families recovering from two devastating earthquakes in Venezuela that killed more than 1,000 people and left countless others without homes or basic necessities.

"Behind each one of these numbers is a story," Forward Latino President Darryl Morin said.

For Ana Gilmond and Jessie Plahmer, that story is personal.

The two have family and friends in Venezuela.

"I started crying as soon as I saw all the people helping," she said.

Gilmond said the outpouring of support offered hope during an unimaginable time.

"It's such a deep, hurtful situation, and all you want to do is something that brings hope," she said. "We're so emotional because of the support from all the people."

TMJ4 News. Jessie Plahmer and Ana Gilmond.

The donation drive continues through next Wednesday, July 8th.

Donations are accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3100 S. 41st St.

Needed items include:

• Non-perishable food

• Cases of bottled water

• New sleeping bags and blankets

• New tent

• New backpacks and suitcases

• New work gloves

• New work boots

• New shovels

• Other emergency relief supplies

The full list can be found at www.forwardlatino.org.

"Blessings to everybody," Herrera said. "Prayers to Venezuela and my people back there."

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip