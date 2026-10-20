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World Series block party takes over Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward with watch parties and more

Fans can catch the Brewers on giant screens, step inside FOX One's Relive Live throwback living room and watch live tapings of Foul Territory across two days in Catalano Square
As the Milwaukee Brewers prepare for the World Series, local businesses and tourism leaders are getting ready for a citywide celebration — and a potential economic impact of $10 million to $15 million per home game.
Milwaukee prepares for Brewers World Series run, millions in potential economic impact
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MILWAUKEE — Brewers fans can take their World Series experience outside this weekend as Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward transforms into a destination for baseball fans with two days of watch parties, live sports programming, food, drinks, baseball nostalgia and surprises on Friday and Saturday, a press release shared.

Menomonee Street will be closed between Broadway and Milwaukee Street and the Third Ward Beer Garden will have giant screens for both World Series games, which are scheduled for 7 p.m.

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Starting at noon both days, FOX One will offer a free pop-up, Relive Live experience to Catalano Square, giving fans an opportunity to step inside a throwback baseball living room filled with iconic moments, retro furnishings, Brewers memorabilia, signed baseballs, bobbleheads and more.

Foul Territory Live at Catalano Square

  • 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday
  • Featuring Corey Knebel, Kevin Pillar and Alanna Rizzo
  • Free and open to the public

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