Woman escorted off United Airlines flight and cited after it was diverted to Milwaukee due to bad weather

MILWAUKEE — A woman was escorted off a United Airlines plane by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office after it was diverted to General Mitchell International Airport from O'Hare International Airport on Sunday night due to bad weather.

When the plane arrived at the gate, deputies boarded it and as they were making their way down the aisles, a 44-year-old woman spoke up and told deputies that she was the one they were looking for.

Jeff Chiu/AP A United Airlines plane is shown flying in San Bruno, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025.

Deputies then escorted her off the plane and she was handcuffed on the jet bridge.

As she was being escorted to the MCSO airport substation, she appeared to be having difficulty breathing and suggested that she may be experiencing anxiety.

EMS was requested and shortly after was canceled.

The woman was cited for Disorderly Conduct and released to her family members who were traveling with her on the plane.

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