Woman arrested after hitting and injuring child with vehicle in West Allis

WEST ALLIS — The West Allis Police Department says a 4-year-old child was hit and injured by a vehicle driven by a 25-year-old woman while crossing the street at a crosswalk with his mother on Friday night.
According to WAPD, around 6:50 p.m. on May 15 a vehicle driving westbound on National Avenue passed other vehicles on the right who were stopped for pedestrians in a crosswalk.
The passing vehicle then hit a 4-year-old child who was crossing in the crosswalk with his mother near S. 69th Street, the department says.
WAPD adds that the 25-year-old woman from West Allis who was driving the vehicle was arrested for reckless driving causing bodily harm.
The department also notes that the incident will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office for possible charges.
WAPD says it does not have any information on the extent of the child's injuries.
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