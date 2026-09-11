MILWAUKEE — Tosafest is marking its 50th year in Wauwatosa, kicking off at 5 p.m. Friday with three stages of live music, food and five beer gardens, plus a kids zone with activities for children.

Sports fans can head to the Baird Center for the Wisconsin Card Show. Autograph guests include current Brewers stars Christian Yelich, Brice Turang, William Contreras and Garrett Mitchell, along with Brewers legends Robin Yount and Paul Molitor.

Watch Kidd O'Shea's video report below:

Wisconsin Weekend: Tosafest turns 50, China Lights returns, Brewers and more

China Lights returns to Boerner Botanical Gardens for its ninth year. This year's theme is "Legends Come Alive," featuring more than 40 new lantern displays, live cultural performances, food vendorsand interactive exhibits.

The Harvest Makers & Food Festival takes over Humboldt Park through Sunday at 5 p.m. The festival celebrates the start of fall with an outdoor marketplace of artisans, crafters, food vendors and local businesses.

On Sunday, Family Fun Day takes over the Summerfest grounds with a performing arts theme, featuring engagement with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and interactive mini music classes from the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music.

Related: Puerto Rican Festival of Wisconsin celebrates 13 years of growth at Summerfest grounds

The skies over Milwaukee's lakefront will be filled with color this weekend as the IKEA Frank Mots International Kite Festival returns to Veterans Park. The free event features giant kites, professional flying teams and a spectacular Grand Launch with more than 600 kites in the air at once.

Keep Music Alive's Musical Instrument Petting Zoo will be in the Milwaukee area from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Waukesha County Historical Society & Museum and Sunday at Discovery World, giving families a chance to try more than 50 instruments while celebrating the legacy of Les Paul.

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