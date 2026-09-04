Wisconsin weekend: Third Ward Art Festival, county fairs, and live music this Labor Day

MILWAUKEE — The Historic Third Ward becomes an outdoor gallery this weekend as the Third Ward Art Festival returns. Nearly 200 artists from across the country will be showcasing everything from paintings and photography to jewelry, glasswork, and ceramics. Admission is free.

St. Francis Days in St. Francis is back for another year with live music, food, rides, and family-friendly activities throughout the holiday weekend.

See the full story from Kidd O'Shea in the video below

Wisconsin weekend guide: Third Ward Art Festival, county fairs, and live music this Labor Day

Brad Paisley is taking the stage at BMO Pavilion Friday night, and The Wallflowers are performing at the Pabst Theater on Sunday.

The Sheboygan County Fair is celebrating its 175th anniversary with rides, live entertainment, animal exhibits, local food, and plenty of family activities through Labor Day.

In Elkhorn, the Walworth County Fair features Russell Dickerson Friday and Lynyrd Skynyrd on Saturday.

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