Wisconsin Weekend: Strawberry Festival, model train show, music festival, and more

MILWAUKEE — Several festivals and events are happening across the Milwaukee area this weekend.

The Strawberry Festival returns to downtown historic Cedarburg this Saturday and Sunday. Visitors can enjoy everything from strawberry shortcake to strawberry wine. The event also features arts and crafts fairs along Main Street. Sales from official festival booths benefit local charities.

The Milwaukee Model Train Show is Friday and Saturday at the Crowne Plaza Milwaukee Airport. Tickets cost $10 to see detailed miniature rail landscapes and hobby displays.

Watch: Here's your breakdown of this weekend's events:

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: June 26-28

Saturday is the 15th annual Family Reunion Music Festival in Racine. It kicks off at noon at the Johnson Park Pavilion. Admission is free, but organizers are asking for donations to the Racine County Food Bank. The event includes live music and fun activities.

The MKE Dumpling Fest wraps up the weekend. The outdoor culinary festival starts at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Prairie Springs on Park in Milwaukee. Families can try unique dough-wrapped fillings from various cultures.

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