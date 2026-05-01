Wisconsin Weekend: Rhino habitat opening, Kentucky Derby party, poker tour, and more

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo celebrates the opening of new outdoor habitats at the Rhino Care Center with its "Wild for Rhinos" event. Visitors can see rhinos Kianga and Zuri in their expanded space, along with behind-the-scenes tours, zookeeper Q&As, and family-friendly activities from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Iron Horse Hotel hosts its annual Kentucky Derby party Saturday. Admission is free, with tickets available for a VIP experience.
The Major Series of Poker tour runs at Potawatomi through Sunday, featuring a $1 million guaranteed main event.
In Kenosha, the HarborMarket kicks off its season Saturday with more than 100 vendors, live music, and local flavor along the lakefront.
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