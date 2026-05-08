Wisconsin Weekend: Racine Farmers Market, Brewers Hot Dog Club and more

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers host the New York Yankees all weekend, with several special promotions and events planned for fans.

Tonight marks the first night for members of the Brewers Hot Dog Club. A $69 online membership includes a free hot dog at every remaining home game, plus an official hot dog jersey.

Sunday is Picnic Blanket Day at the ballpark, with special Mother's Day celebrations also planned.

WATCH: So many things to do this weekend for Mother's Day!

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Racine Farmers Market, Brewers Hot Dog Club and more

In Oak Creek, comedian and actor John McGivern will share stories in honor of Mother's Day as part of his "Mother Stories and Other Stories" show. Mom is guaranteed to laugh and leave with a smile.

Showtimes at the Oak Creek Performing Arts and Education Center are tonight at 7 p.m., tomorrow at 3 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. You can purchase tickets here

The Racine Farmers Market opens tomorrow at 9 a.m. for its opening weekend, with special activities planned. The market takes place at Festival Park every Saturday until 1 p.m.

Step back in time at Jurassic Journey at the Waukesha Expo Center. The exhibit features the largest animatronic dinosaur collection in the Midwest, with more than 60 life-size dinosaurs — including a T-Rex stretching more than 40 feet long. The exhibit runs through the 25th.

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