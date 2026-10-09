Wisconsin Weekend: Packers vs. Bears rivalry game, Brewers NLCS opener and fall festivals

MILWAUKEE — The Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears in the oldest rivalry in the NFL at Lambeau Field on Sunday, with kickoff set for noon. The Packers will be wearing their new rivalry uniforms.

After the game, the Brewers host the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series in Milwaukee. Brew City will be electric all day long.

The Milwaukee Public Market Harvest Festival takes place Saturday at Riverwalk Commons starting at 11 a.m. The event features live music, seasonal food and drinks and family activities. Admission is free.

Betty Boo's Spooktacular at the Betty Brinn Children's Museum also takes place Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. The event offers fright-free fun for the family.

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