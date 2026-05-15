Wisconsin Weekend: Maifest celebrations, auto show, food trucks and more

MILWAUKEE — Several events are taking place across the area this weekend, from festival celebrations to an auto show.

Maifest celebrations in Germantown kick off tonight at 5 p.m. The festival runs all weekend and is free to attend.

The Milwaukee Auto Show is also taking place all weekend at State Fair Park. Admission is $15. Kids 12 and under get in free. Parking costs $10.

On Saturday, Lakefront Brewery hosts its fifth annual Maifest in Milwaukee, running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is one of the largest gluten-free festivals in the Midwest and features more than 40 local vendors.

Also on Saturday is the Spring Food Truck Festival in Elkhorn, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. downtown at Veterans Park. The event features more than 20 food trucks, along with games and live music.

Delafield is hosting its third annual Dela-Spring event on Saturday as well, running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. downtown. Attendees can shop at the Maker's Market or grab food from local restaurants. The event also includes a kids zone and live music.

Those planning to attend Dela-Spring should note that the municipal parking lot and parts of Milwaukee Street will be closed for the event starting Friday night.

Milwaukee's Festival of Flowers is returning to Riverwalk Commons at the Milwaukee Public Market this Saturday, running from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., a free yoga class kicks things off.

Milwaukee's first-ever Bravery in Bloom Art Festival takes place this weekend, celebrating and uplifting queer artists while benefiting a local nonprofit that supports LGBTQ+ youth in need.

Bravery in Bloom takes place Saturday at 21st and National. The event runs from noon until 6 p.m. and will feature food, live music, and a drag show.

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