A 45-minute drone show kicks off the weekend Thursday night on the lakefront, featuring visuals of local landmarks and patriotic themes synced to music. The show starts at 9:45 p.m.

WATCH: Wisconsin Weekend: Drone show, Summerfest finale and Fourth of July celebrations

Wisconsin Weekend: Drone show, Summerfest finale and Fourth of July celebrations

Activity stations at McKinley Park and Beach run from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday night as well.

Thursday also marks the start of the final weekend of Summerfest. Sean Paul, the Gin Blossoms, Candlebox, Sister Hazel and Spin Doctors are among the acts performing.

Alex Warren headlines the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Friday. He played on a free stage just last year. Flo Rida, DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Gene Simmons Band also play Friday.

Saturday brings Jelly Roll and the BoDeans to Summerfest.

On the Fourth of July, the Milwaukee County Zoo opens its gates for just $4. Visitors can try the new Sea to Shining Sea digital scavenger hunt, which celebrates the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Also on the Fourth, Pewaukee celebrates its 150th anniversary. A lakeside parade starts at 3 p.m., followed by a water ski show on Pewaukee Lake at 5 p.m. A Freedom Fighter plane flyover caps off the evening at 6:40 p.m.

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