MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee has a packed weekend ahead, with free events spanning historic architecture, waterfront activities, film, art and live music.

Doors Open Milwaukee returns this weekend, offering free access to more than 180 buildings and landmarks across the city, including historic sites and locations that are usually closed to the public.

Harbor Fest celebrates its 10th year this Sunday along the Inner Harbor. The free event features a baby sturgeon release and tugboat experiences. Free harbor boat tours depart every 45 minutes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

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Wisconsin Weekend: Doors Open, Harbor Fest, jazz, film and more free events

Milwaukee Film is hosting its Dialogues Documentary Festival through Sunday, with screenings and panel discussions at the Oriental and Downer theatres.

Tonight is Bay View Gallery Night, with shops and restaurants throughout the neighborhood hosting art exhibits and live music.

The Riverwest Jazz Fest also kicks off tonight at 6 p.m., with free live performances by Milwaukee jazz musicians at several venues in Riverwest.

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