Wisconsin weekend: Bay View Bash, Freshwater Food and Wine Festival and Wedding Expo

MILWAUKEE — There are plenty of festivals and events happening across the area this weekend.

Kinnickinnic Avenue in Bay View turns into a giant street festival on Saturday. The Bay View Bash runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., featuring live music, food vendors, and local artists. Proceeds from the event support neighborhood nonprofits.

A new lakefront festival is also happening this weekend at Henry Maier Festival Park. The Freshwater Food and Wine Festival runs Saturday and Sunday, featuring celebrity chefs, food samples and wine tastings. Attendees can also catch cooking demonstrations and appearances by Charlie Berens.

Downtown Cedarburg is hosting its Wine and Harvest Festival this weekend as well. One of the area's biggest fall festivals, it features harvest-themed food, arts and crafts, and family activities.

Ride on the Wild Side is Sunday at the Milwaukee County Zoo. It is the one time of year visitors can take their bike on the grounds. Day-of registration is available and includes coffee, breakfast snacks, and a picnic lunch.

The Wisconsin Bridal & Wedding Expo is at the Baird Center Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wedding professionals will be on hand for everything from finding the perfect dress to booking a honeymoon. Registration is free or $10 at the door.

Legendary singer and performer Tom Jones is in town this weekend. He will perform Sunday at the Miller High Life Theater.

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