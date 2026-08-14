MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin has a packed weekend ahead, with boat shows, outdoor markets, basketball tournaments, and major festivals all happening across the state.

Watch this week's segment here:

Wisconsin Weekend: Basketball, festivals & fairs and more

Pewaukee Antique and Classic Boat Show returns to the lakefront

The Pewaukee Antique and Classic Boat Show is returning to the lakefront after a six-year absence. The event celebrates Pewaukee's 150th birthday and features antique boats, classic cars, big wheel bikes, and live music. A closing ceremony will honor veterans with a vintage airplane flyover.

Magical Market at Kochanski's Concertina Bar and Beer Garden

The Magical Market at Kochanski's Concertina Bar and Beer Garden is a free event running Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m. It features local vendors and tarot readers, along with live music from Ricky Orta Junior. A raffle will benefit the Happy Endings No Kill Cat Shelter.

Hoop It Up at the Deer District

The Deer District is transforming into a basketball court this weekend. The Bucks are hosting their Hoop It Up 3-on-3 tournament outside Fiserv Forum, with teams ranging from youth to adults competing Friday through Sunday. Pro-Am winners will earn a Wisconsin Herd tryout and a chance at a cash prize.

Irish Fest and Wisconsin State Fair

Irish Fest is underway, featuring 17 stages of music and dance. The Wisconsin State Fair is also heading into its final weekend. Lindsey Stirling performs on the BankFive9 Main Stage tonight, and AJR takes the stage Saturday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip