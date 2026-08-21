Wisconsin weekend: A la Carte at the Zoo, Jazz Fest, Mexican Fiesta and live music

MILWAUKEE — A la Carte at the Zoo marks its 40th anniversary this weekend, joined by several other events happening around Wisconsin.

Watch this week's segment:

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: A La Carte at the Zoo, Mexican Fiesta and more

A la Carte at the Zoo kicked off Thursday, marking the 40th anniversary of one of the city's longest-running summer traditions.

The festival features food from more than 30 local restaurants, live entertainment on multiple stages, and access to zoo animals and most exhibits throughout the event. A la Carte at the Zoo runs through Sunday.

The 7th Annual Fresh Coast Jazz Festival is also running through Sunday at the Pabst Theater. Money raised from ticket sales supports student scholarships and healthcare initiatives.

Mexican Fiesta began Friday at Henry Maier Festival Park. The event features food, cultural entertainment, authentic dances, and family activities. Mexican Fiesta also wraps up Sunday.

Willie Nelson performs Friday night at the Outlaw Music Festival in Alpine Valley. The Avett Brothers, Lukas Nelson, and more are also on the bill. It is the first time in months a concert has been held at the historic venue.

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