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Wisconsin State Patrol aerial enforcement scheduled in three counties this week

Weather permitting, pilots with the State Patrol's Air Support Unit will patrol highways in Winnebago, Dane, and Waukesha counties through Sept. 20
Wisconsin State Patrol patrol by air
Wisconsin State Patrol
Wisconsin State Patrol patrol by air
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MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to watch for traffic violations from the air this week across three counties, according to a news release.

Weather permitting, the State Patrol's Air Support Unit will patrol the following areas:

  • Tuesday, Sept. 15 — I-41, Winnebago County
  • Wednesday, Sept. 16 — US 12/18 (Beltline), Dane County
  • Friday, Sept. 18 — I-94, Waukesha County
  • Sunday, Sept. 20 — I-39/90/94, Dane County

Aerial enforcement makes it easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively. When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.

Many aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to reinforce the State Patrol's goal of improving safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not simply to stop or cite drivers, according to a spokesperson with the agency.

The State Patrol's primary mission is public safety, which includes enforcing traffic laws to help make sure drivers reach their destinations safely, the spokesperson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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