Wisconsin State Fair cream puffs: A 175th anniversary flavor and the magic behind the iconic treat

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Fair cream puff is one of the most iconic treats in the state, and this year, the dairy building is celebrating a milestone with a brand-new flavor.

The fair's famous cream puffs are made fresh daily by Wisconsin bakers, with filling starting at 6 a.m. each morning to ensure fairgoers get the freshest product possible.

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This year marks the 175th anniversary of the Wisconsin State Fair, and organizers are marking the occasion with a special new flavor: the Fair-aschino Cherry Cream Puff.

Susannah, the social media coordinator for the cream puffs, described the new offering.

"It's a play on words with the maraschino cherry. So have you ever had like a kitty cocktail or a Shirley Temple? That's the flavor that we're working with," Susannah said. "It's a little bit of that lemon lime, a little bit of that cherry. It is absolutely delicious and it's a special one because we're celebrating our 175th anniversary."

Susannah said her role managing social media for the cream puff building is a job she loves.

WATCH: Why Wisconsin State Fair cream puffs are a fan favorite

Why Wisconsin State Fair cream puffs are a fan favorite

"This is the best gig of the summer. I will always love working for the cream puffs," Susannah said. "This is my second summer doing it, so with social media, of course I get to post on social media, but the best part is interacting with people."

She said the cream puffs draw enormous crowds and carry a sense of tradition that goes beyond the fairgrounds.

"Just seeing like what joy cream puffs brings to state fair but brings to all of Wisconsin," Susannah said. "I mean the lines go out the door, people are eating them, they're getting messy. Like it is just, it is so iconic and so much fun. I love it."

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For first-time fairgoers wondering what makes the Wisconsin State Fair cream puff so special, Susannah said the answer is simple.

"It really is iconic and it is made by Wisconsin bakers. So if you want to support Wisconsin, you want to support Wisconsin bakers, get a cream puff," Susannah said. "You can't get it any other time of the year. You can only get it during the state fair. It really is something special that is so iconic to this festival."

As for how many cream puffs she personally consumes during the run of the fair, Susannah said there is no official tally.

"When you work for cream puffs, you really don't count," Susannah said.

The limited-edition flavor will be available in small batches each day of the State Fair. You can grab it at the Dairy Building. It will be available only as single servings during the State Fair, while supplies last.

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For more details, click here.

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