Wisconsin nonprofit helps small business owners across the state with free training and resources

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation, known as WWBIC, is marking nearly 4 decades of supporting small business owners across Wisconsin — and the organization wants people to know its services are open to everyone.

Founded in 1987, WWBIC offers free training and resources to small business owners at any stage — whether they are thinking about starting a business, actively growing one, or somewhere in between.

"We serve all people," Christina Knudsen said. "So we are here for small business owners to help with all different components of your business, whether it's starting a business, growing your business, or just thinking about a business. So we're here to help."

While women are featured in the organization's name — a reflection of the barriers women faced accessing business resources in 1987 — WWBIC has expanded its mission to serve all entrepreneurs.

WWBIC

Free training offerings cover a wide range of topics, including QuickBooks, accounting, marketing, business planning, and legal guidance. Classes are available during the day, in the evening, and on demand.

"Please don't think that you're alone in your journey," Knudsen said. "We're here to support you in all, all, all ways."

WWBIC is also connected to a broad network of financial and support partners throughout Wisconsin. The organization is located at Schlitz Park in Milwaukee.

Knudsen said the biggest message she wants small business owners to hear is that resources and partners like WWBIC exist to help them.

"If you're a small business owner, if you walk into a small business owner's store, that there are resources," Knudsen said. "There are partners. There are individuals like WWBIC that are here to help."

WWBIC

WWBIC is also behind the Market on the Riverwalk, now in its third year. The market runs from 4 to 8 Thursday night at Schlitz Park and will feature 20 local vendors. The event is designed to bring the community together around small businesses.

Watch: Market on the Riverwalk taking place Thursday:

Learning about the Market on the Riverwalk

"Come out, support our small business owners," Knudsen said. "Ask someone about their business. Ask how they started. Ask how we can help, not only through support from financially, but also support in other ways too. So it's a way to all come together."

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