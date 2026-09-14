Wisconsin leaders, groups react after Rep. Tom Tiffany’s emergency plane landing

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin leaders and groups are reacting after Republican gubernatorial candidate and U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany was involved in an emergency plane landing in Lake Wausau Saturday night.

Tiffany and pilot Leonard Boltz were aboard a small plane that lost power while approaching Wausau Downtown Airport, officials said.

Tiffany said the plane landed in the lake, and both men swam to shallow water before first responders rescued them. Both were treated for minor injuries and released.

Tiffany is running against Democratic candidate David Crowley for governor in 2026.

Crowley spoke with TMJ4 Sunday at a Mexican Independence Day celebration on Milwaukee’s south side where he said he tried to call Tiffany.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the congressman. Yes, we are in different partisan races and things of that nature, but he's still a human being and I wanted to make sure that he gets the thoughts and prayers. I'm hoping for a speedy recovery, not just for him, but for those who were in that aircraft. It's just important that we just recognize the humanity among one another.”

Watch a press conference Rep. Tom Tiffany held Sunday afternoon below:

Wisconsin Congressman Tom Tiffany speaks after plane he was on made emergency landing in lake

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin also reacted Sunday, writing:

“Thankful that Congressman Tiffany is safe and sound after a truly frightening incident. Grateful for the pilot’s quick action that prevented a tragedy and all the first responders on the ground. Keeping all the folks recovering today in my thoughts.”

Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker on Facebook wrote:

“Like President Donald Trump in Butler, PA two years ago, God spared Tom Tiffany’s life in Wausau, WI last night. Praise be to God!”

The Milwaukee Police Association also credited the pilot and first responders for their actions.

“The Milwaukee Police Association is grateful that Congressman Tom Tiffany and the pilot are safe following last night’s frightening emergency landing in Lake Wausau. We commend the pilot for his extraordinary skill and quick decision-making in an incredibly dangerous situation actions that very likely saved the Congressman’s life. We also extend our sincere thanks to the Wausau Fire Department, law enforcement, EMS personnel, and all first responders whose rapid response helped bring Congressman Tom Tiffany and the pilot safely off the water. This incident is another reminder of the courage, training, and professionalism displayed by those who act when lives are on the line.”

Tiffany said Sunday he was grateful for the pilot and first responders and thankful to be safe following the emergency landing.

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This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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