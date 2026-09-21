Whitefish Bay neighbors look out for each other after 2 girls report suspicious encounters

WHITEFISH BAY — Whitefish Bay police are investigating after reports of a man approaching two young girls Sunday, as neighbors say they’re looking out for local kids.

“Very family-centric. It’s a community that really comes together. It’s a special place,” Keziah Buchmann, who works downtown, said.

See the full story in the video below

Whitefish Bay neighbors look out for each other after two girls report suspicious encounters

Whitefish Bay police said a man driving a small silver or gray four-door sedan approached an 8-year-old girl walking home and asked if she needed a ride. He also repeatedly asked for her name.

In a separate incident, police said a 16-year-old girl reported a man matching the same description who followed her and asked if she had a TikTok account.

TMJ4 News

Police describe the man as heavier-set, about 40 to 50 years old, and possibly Hispanic.

No physical contact was reported, and neither girl was injured.

“It's disappointing to hear because of the community base that we have,” Buchmann said.

Police said both girls left the situation and immediately told a trusted adult, who contacted police.

It’s also not the first suspicious encounter involving a child in the village this year. In May, police said a 10-year-old boy riding his bike was approached by a man who asked if he wanted a gift and reached toward him. No physical contact was reported.

Police do not believe the May incident is connected to Sunday's reports.

Buchmann said neighbors and businesses share information when something suspicious happens.

“When we hear about that, the business owners in the neighborhood tend to share that type of info so we can all be on the lookout for the children,” she said.

Whitefish Bay police are asking anyone with information or who saw a vehicle or person matching the description to call 414-962-3830.

Police also encourage parents to talk with children about trusting their instincts, leaving uncomfortable situations, and immediately telling a trusted adult.

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip